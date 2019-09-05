Audit Shows Illinois Spent $4.6 Million On Deceased Medicaid Patients
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)
A new audit shows Illinois spent four-point-six-million dollars covering deceased people with Medicaid. The Office of the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services revealed the results from October of 2015 through September of 2017. The report says the state didn’t recover payments made to private insurers administering Medicaid benefits during that time frame. The audit recommends Illinois pay back three-point-two-million dollars to the federal government as a repayment for their share of the Medicaid payments.