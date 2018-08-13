August Mobile Workshop Center Schedule Includes Special Events

A pair of special events has been added to the Workforce Services Division of Will County Mobile Workforce Center’s August schedule. MWC has stops in six communities.

WSD will offer two of the workshops presented monthly at the Workforce Center of Will County at two of the stops.

Susan Flessner, administrative manager of the Workforce Services Division, said, “We’re offering these workshops on the Mobile Workshop Center in order to make it easier for people in other parts of the county to have access to them.”

It will offer Master Your Job Search at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at Fountaindale Library, 300 W. Briarcliff, Bolingbrook. A workshop on networking will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Wilmington Public Library District, 201 S. Kankakee St., in Wilmington. Both will be held on the Mobile Workforce Center.

The mobile unit travels throughout Will County to help residents with resume development, cover letters and job applications. The workforce center contains 11 computer stations, internet access, and offers keyboarding lessons, as well as resume and job search assistance using online listings including jobs4people.org and Illinois workNet.

The Mobile Workforce Center will be at Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff, Bolingbrook, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Mondays.

The unit will be at University Park Village Hall, 698 Burnham Drive, in University Park, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Plainfield Public Library, 15025 S. Illinois St., Plainfield, will host the Mobile Workforce Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

MWC can be found at the Wilmington Public Library District, 201 S. Kankakee St., Wilmington, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays.

It will be at Frankfort Public Library District, 21119 S. Pfeiffer Road, from 9:30 a.m. to noon and at Mokena Community Public Library, 11327 W. 195th St., Mokena, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Fridays. Will County Executive Larry Walsh encourages job seekers to take advantage of the service, which is offered at no cost to County residents. Workforce Services is led by Flessner.

For additional information about the Workforce Services Division of Will County or the Mobile Workforce Center, go to www.jobs4people.org.