Aurora, Illinois PD Asks For End To Complaints About Aurora, Colorado Police
Aurora Water Tower/md
Police officials in Aurora, Illinois are asking people concerned about the actions of a Colorado police department to stop calling and emailing them. In a public statement Tuesday, the Aurora, Illinois Police Department said they’ve received calls, social media messages and emails about an incident last weekend in which a Black family was handcuffed and detained. However, the incident happened in Aurora, Colorado, and the police department in Illinois would like for concerned citizens to verify who they are talking to or messaging before they vent their anger. The chief of the Aurora, Colorado Police Department has apologized to the detained family and said an investigation into department policy is underway.