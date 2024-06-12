Aurora Man Arrested on Sex Charge

47-year-old Jose Velazquez-Flores of Aurora was arrested, processed, and taken to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

On May 7, 2024, at 8:52 a.m., Officers learned of an allegation of sexual abuse of a 16-year-old female that occurred on April 25, 2024, at a residence in the 1800 block of Silver Ridge Drive. It was alleged that Vazquez-Flores, a handyman, was hired by the parent of the victim to make repairs at their home. Following a victim sensitive forensic interview, Detectives believed that Velazquez-Flores had inappropriate sexual contact with the minor victim.

Vazquez-Flores was identified by Detectives, and he voluntarily came to the Joliet Police Department for questioning on June 11, 2024. Vazquez-Flores admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with the minor victim whom he knew to be 16 years old. Detectives placed Vazquez Flores into custody without incident.

The Joliet Police Department wishes to thank the Will County Children Advocacy Center for their assistance in this case.

Joliet Police Press Release

