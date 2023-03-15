1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Aurora Man, Juvenile Charged With Having Firearms At Fox Valley Mall

March 15, 2023 9:55AM CDT
An Aurora man and a 16-year-old are charged with illegally having guns at the Fox Valley Mall. Alim Hartline appeared in court, where his bond was set at 80-thousand-dollars. The underage teen was ordered to be released to the custody of his parents on home detention. Prosecutors say Hartline and the juvenile were in possession of firearms while at the mall on Monday. When officers arrived, both ran, but were eventually taken into custody.

