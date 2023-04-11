1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Aurora Man Killed in Car Crash in Grundy County

April 10, 2023 7:00PM CDT
A 44-year-old Aurora man was killed in a traffic crash in Grundy County on Monday evening. The Aurora man was driving eastbound on Rt. 113 east of Higgins Road when he tried passing a vehicle and struck a Com Ed truck traveling westbound.

The vehicle rolled several times after striking the utility truck. The driver was pronounced deceased by the Grundy County Coroner’s office. The identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

