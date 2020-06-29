Aurora Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Fatal Hit and Runs
An Aurora man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a hit and run in 2018 that left an Oswego High School coach dead. Nehemiah Williams was sentenced in Kendal County Court on Monday for the death of Amanda Stanton. Williams was convicted of Reckless Homicide and Failure to Report an Accident/Leaving the Scene.
It was on June 23rd of 2018 that Stanton was at a wedding when she left the event on foot and went missing shortly thereafter. She was found the next morning. An investigation of the hit and run led police to charge Williams after authorities received a tip from the public about the location of the vehicle used in the incident, which took place near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court. Stanton was 2010 graduate of Lockport Township High School.
Williams’ attorneys have said they will appeal.