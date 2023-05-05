Aurora Man To Be Sentenced For Assaulting Police During U.S. Capitol Breach

An Aurora man who is a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys is set to be sentenced next Tuesday for assaulting a police officer during the January 6th breach of U.S. Capitol in 2021. Federal prosecutors want James Robert Elliott to serve nearly three-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot. Elliott pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers. He was accused of using a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the Capitol grounds.