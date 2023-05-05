1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Aurora Man To Be Sentenced For Assaulting Police During U.S. Capitol Breach

May 5, 2023 12:01PM CDT
Share
Aurora Man To Be Sentenced For Assaulting Police During U.S. Capitol Breach
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

An Aurora man who is a member of the far-right group the Proud Boys is set to be sentenced next Tuesday for assaulting a police officer during the January 6th breach of U.S. Capitol in 2021.  Federal prosecutors want James Robert Elliott to serve nearly three-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot.  Elliott pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.  He was accused of using a flagpole to assault officers while illegally on the Capitol grounds.

Popular Posts

1

Joliet Police: Extra Police Presence At Plainfield South HS
2

Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road
3

Plainfield Barn a 'Total Loss' After Fire
4

Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder
5

Man Killed In Blast In Lemont Is Identified

Recent Posts