Aurora Warehouse Gunman Warned Co-Worker Of Deadly Shooting Before It Happened

Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon says the man responsible for killing five people and wounding five police officers at an Aurora warehouse in February released a warning just before the deadly shooting. He announced today in a review of the incident that Gary Martin told a co-worker that if he was fired that he was going to kill everyone at the Henry Pratt plant. He also said that he would blow police up. The report says Martin most likely brought the gun to work that day because there was no video evidence of him leaving and going to his vehicle to get a gun.