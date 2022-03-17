Aurora Woman Killed in Crash in Joliet

The Will County Coroner’s office is releasing information after a fatal car crash in Joliet. It was on on Tuesday night that a crash left two cars completely destroyed. A crossover sport utility vehicle driven 46-year-old female from Joliet was traveling westbound Glenwood Avenue at a high rate of speed in the inside lane. As this vehicle approached the intersection of Springfield Avenue, it struck the rear of a sedan , which had been stopped at a red traffic light at Glenwood Avenue and Springfield Avenue. The crash caused the sedan to be forced into a tree on the north side of the intersection and it became fully engulfed in flames. Officers immediately attempted to provide aid, but unfortunately, the driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene. They have been identified as 50-year-old Dr. Ednalice Pagan-Romeny of Aurora. She was a psychologist with over 15 years of experience working with children, adolescents, and adults. and is listed as one of the doctors for Inspire Therapeutic Services out of Crest Hill. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.