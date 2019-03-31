Authorities Searching for Two People in the DuPage River in Shorewood

First Responders were searching the DuPage River on Sunday after two people were reported missing in the water. It was just after 6:00 p.m. that two people were reported to have gone missing in the river near the intersection of Route 59 and Jefferson Street at the nearby Hammel Woods location. Multiple agencies responded to the scene with police, fire, ambulance and water rescue crews. Reports state that a man and woman were both said to be in the water before disappearing from sight.

Shorewood Police have announced that will be conducting an “operation” on Monday. Regional fire and police agencies will conducting recovery operation along the DuPage River all day on Monday, April 1st, in the area of Route 59 and Jefferson Street. Area roadways will be congested with emergency vehicles and rescue apparatus. You are asked to plan ahead and slow down for emergency vehicles.

