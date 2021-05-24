Autopsy Scheduled For Plainfield Man Following Crash On I-55
The Will County Coroner’s office reporting the death of Jose Ramon Flores-Jimenez. He’s a 42 year old Plainfield resident. Mr. Flores-Jimenez was the driver of a vehicle that was traveling Northbound on I-55 and left the roadway near mile post 254 in Troy Township, IL. The vehicle struck a fixed object and overturned. Mr. Flores-Jimenez was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident at 12:56 AM on Saturday, May 23rd. The Illinois State Police District 5 is investigating the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, 5/24/2021. The final cause and manner of death will be determined pending the final review of police, autopsy and toxicological reports.