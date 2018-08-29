Aux Sable Middle School 8th Grader aves child at beach

Aux Sable Middle School eighth grader Ethan Viertel poses at the school on Tuesday, August 28, 2018. Viertel saved a family friend’s daughter from drowning at a nearby beach on Sunday, August 26, 2018.

A fun weekend at the beach might have turned tragic if not for the actions of Aux Sable Middle School eighth grader Ethan Viertel.

While at a beach in Wilmington with his family on Sunday, August 26, 2018 Viertel was walking out to a raft holding a family friend’s four-year-old daughter Gracelynn “Gracie” Thomas on his hip when he could no longer touch the lake bottom.

Viertel said he knew he was in trouble when he lost his footing, but his first thought was to keep Gracie safe.

“I knew Gracie was in my hand and I knew that it would be me drowning first because I had her above me,” he said. “I didn’t want her to go under. She’s only four years old.”

Viertel treaded water and never let Gracie’s head dip beneath the surface until her mom, Crystal Thomas swam out to grab her.

Crystal Thomas said she was surprised when she couldn’t touch the bottom of the lake either. She said,”Ethan was absolutely amazing,”He put his own life in danger.”

The gravity of the situation didn’t hit him until he was headed back home that night, Viertel said.

“It dawned on me what really could have happened if I didn’t do what I did,” he said.

Viertel was treated like a hero at school on Monday, August 27 when word of his life saving action spread.

He also will be grand marshal of the golf cart Labor Day parade at the Wilmington campground this weekend.

Aux Sable Principal Dr. Christian Rivara says, “Viertel is a good kid and an exceptional student, and exemplifies what we really want an Aux Sable student to be: smart, kind and caring after other people’s interests.”