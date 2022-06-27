      Weather Alert

Avalanche Dethrone Lightning To Win Stanley Cup For 3rd Time

Jun 26, 2022 @ 10:53pm

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon.

Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL’s first three-peat champion since the early 1980s New York Islanders dynasty.

Colorado’s core led by MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and longest-tenured player Erik Johnson finally got the job done after years of playoff disappointments.

It’s the franchise’s third championship and first since 2001.

Popular Posts
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WARNING MOTORISTS NOT TO ENGAGE IN AGGRESSIVE DRIVING BEHAVIORS
Lifestyle Mall at I-55 and I-80 Moves Forward
Fatal Tuesday Early Morning Crash Along Briggs, Victim Identified
Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance
Domestic Disturbance Leads to Man's Death, Involuntary Manslaughter Charge
Connect With Us Listen To Us On