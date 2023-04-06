1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Average 30-Year Mortgage Rate Dips As Spring Season Opens

April 6, 2023 3:25PM CDT
(Associated Press) – The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential home buyers and a real estate market that has been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.28% from 6.32% the previous week.

The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high.

The recent decline in mortgage rates is good news for prospective homebuyers, many of whom were pushed to the sidelines as interest rates rose.

