1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May

January 18, 2024 12:28PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell this week to its lowest level since May, welcome news for prospective homebuyers facing rising home prices and intense competition for relatively few properties on the market.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dropped to 6.6% from 6.66% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.15%.

The decline, which follows two weeks of increases, brings the average rate down to the lowest level it’s been in since late May, when it was 6.57%.

Still, the average rate remains sharply higher than just two years ago, when it was 3.56%.

Popular Posts

1

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
2

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
3

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
4

One Person Dead Following Crash on I-55 Over The Weekend
5

Bus Carrying Asylum Seekers Stops In Manhattan, Joliet

Recent Posts