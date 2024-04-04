Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Rises Modestly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose modestly this week, holding below 7% as it has for much of this year.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.82% from 6.79% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.28%. Mortgage rates have been drifting higher and lower in recent weeks, often from one week to the next.

The average rate is now at its lowest level in a couple of weeks.

Many economists expect that mortgage rates will ease moderately this year.

Current indications are mortgage rates will remain higher for a while longer.