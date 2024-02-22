Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Rises To Highest Level Since Mid December

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week for the third time in as many weeks, driving up home loan borrowing costs in just as the spring homebuying season ramps up.

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage rose to 6.90% from 6.77% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 6.5%.

The latest increase in rates reflects recent moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans.

Stronger-than-expected reports on inflation, the job market and the overall economy have stoked worries among bond investors the Federal Reserve will have to wait longer before beginning to cut interest rates.