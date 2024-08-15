Average Rate On A 30-Year Mortgage Ticks Up To 6.49%, Near Its Lowest Level In More Than A Year

(Associated Press) – The average rate on a 30-year mortgage edged higher this week, holding close to its lowest level in more than a year.

The rate rose to 6.49% from 6.47% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday.

A year ago, the rate averaged 7.09%.

Despite the modest uptick, mortgage rates are expected to keep trending lower overall this year, as signs of waning inflation and a cooling job market have raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut its benchmark interest rate next month for the first time in four years.