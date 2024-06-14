Avoid Boughton Road Through Bolingbrook This Morning

Northwest Logistics Heavy Hall will be moving a giant piece of equipment through Bolingbrook Friday, June 14th on Boughton Road, from Naperville-Plainfield Road to Woodward Avenue.

Due to the size, it will take up both lanes of eastbound traffic. The process is expected to take about an hour sometimes between 9am and 11am. A State Police escort will be present and will stop the vehicle from time to time to allow the que of vehicles behind the load to pass.

As this will inconvenience motorists, it is suggested to take an alternate route during those morning hours.