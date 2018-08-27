Baby, It’s HOT Outside

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for our area until 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected reach the low to mid 90s and a heat index may reach 105-degrees.

The combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous for older people or for those who already have health problems. Be sure to stay well hydrated; bring pets indoor; and check on your elderly friends and neighbors.

Cooling centers are available throughout Will County. To locate a cooling center near you, click here.