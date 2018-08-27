Baby, It’s HOT Outside
By Dawn DeSart
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 1:16 PM

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for our area until 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected reach the low to mid 90s and a heat index may reach 105-degrees.

The combination of heat and humidity can be dangerous for older people or for those who already have health problems. Be sure to stay well hydrated; bring pets indoor; and check on your elderly friends and neighbors.

Cooling centers are available throughout Will County. To locate a cooling center near you, click here.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Speeding Leads To Arrest; Pot Edibles Found In Car Crucial Meeting On Proposed Love’s Truck Stop in Joliet I-80 A Mess Going Eastbound Minooka Man Charged With Killing New Born Son Joliet “Prison Break-In” Big Success Joliet Names Deputy Police Chief Al Roechner Interim Police Chief for JPD
Comments