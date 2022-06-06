Backlog Of Sexual Assault Forensic Backlogs Down To Zero In Illinois

Governor Pritzker is touting a historic achievement in sexual assault investigations in Illinois. Pritzker announced Friday that the number of pending sexual assault forensic assignments older than 180 days is down to zero. That is down from a backlog of more than 18-hundred that were pending in March of 2019. State law requires the analysis of sexual assault evidence to be completed within 180 days. This marks the first time since the law passed in 2010 that Illinois was able to completely comply with this statute.