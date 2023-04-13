Backup Plan For Abortion Pill

1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

April 13, 2023 12:09PM CDT
(AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says they have a “backup plan” for medication abortion depending on future court rulings. The abortion pill mifepristone remains available for the time being after an appeals court partially blocked last week’s ruling by a Texas judge that suspended the approval. The current procedure of a two-pill combination of mifepristone and misoprostol [[ my-soh-PRAH-stole ]] would be replaced by a misoprostol-only regimen. Planned Parenthood of Illinois officials say misoprostol by itself is not as effective as the combination.

