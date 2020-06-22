Bagged Salad Sold At Jewel, Aldi and Hy-Vee Grocery Stores Being Recalled
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora illnesses potentially linked to ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad from ALDI grocery stores, Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad from Hy-Vee grocery stores, and Signature Farms Brand Garden Salad from Jewel-Osco.
There are 76 reports of illnesses and 16 hospitalizations in six states including Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Minnesota. In Illinois there are 23 cases. No one has died from the illness.
Although the investigation is ongoing, CDC’s analysis of epidemiologic information indicates that these bagged salads from ALDI, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco grocery stores are a likely cause of the illnesses. FDA has initiated a traceback investigation to determine supplier and distributor information to find the cause and source of the outbreak.
FDA is in the beginning stages of this investigation and there may be additional retailers and products impacted by this outbreak. As this outbreak investigation continues, the FDA will provide additional updates to this advisory as more information becomes available.
