1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bail Denied For Four Teens Charged In Killing Of Chicago Police Officer

May 11, 2023 12:03PM CDT
Share
Bail Denied For Four Teens Charged In Killing Of Chicago Police Officer
(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois tomorrow.  DeSantis will be the keynote speaker for the joint 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner with the Peoria and Tazewell County Republican Central Committees.  DeSantis traveled to Illinois in February and to deliver a speech in Elmhurst in support of police and the Chicago FOP Lodge 7.  He has long been rumored to be a Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Popular Posts

1

A Shorewood Man Pulls Over A Vehicle For Minor Fender Bender Then Shoots Gun
2

Upd:In Manhattan A Crash at Wilmington-Peotone Road And Wilton Center Road
3

Man Charged with Attempted First Degree Murder
4

Plainfield Barn a 'Total Loss' After Fire
5

Bolingbrook Police: Attempted Vehicular Hijacking Leads to Arrest

Recent Posts