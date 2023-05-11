1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bail Denied For Four Teens Charged In Killing Of Chicago Police Officer

May 11, 2023 10:02AM CDT
(Chicago Police Department via AP)

Bail is denied for four teens charged in the deadly shooting of Chicago police Officer Areanah Preston.  Murder charges have been filed against 19-year-old Trevell Breeland, 19-year-old Joseph Brooks, 18-year-old Jakwon Buchanan, and 16-year-old Jaylen Frazier.  Preston was shot and killed after returning home from a shift this past Saturday.  Prosecutors say the four teenage suspects went on a violent crime spree before shooting the 24-year-old officer.  That included robbing people and stealing a car.

