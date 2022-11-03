Bail Set At 75K For Man Accused of Sending Death Threat To Bailey

Republican gubernatorial candidate Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey addresses the crowd after winning the Republican primary Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Effingham, Ill. Bailey will now face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the fall. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Bail is set at 75-thousand-dollars for a Chicago man accused of sending a death threat to Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey. Prosecutors say Scott Lennox sent the state senator a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family after he got angry over a political television commercial. Lennox is charged with threatening a public official, telephone harassment and harassment by electronic communications. A Cook County Judge placed Lennox on electronic monitoring and banned him from contacting Bailey.