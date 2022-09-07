1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bailey Continues To Blame Pritzker For Rising Crime In Illinois

September 7, 2022 12:03PM CDT
Share
(AP Photo/John O’Connor)

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame incumbent Governor Pritzker for rising crime rates in the state.  Speaking in Springfield yesterday, the state senator said “We won’t have peace in Illinois until we fire JB Pritzker.”  Bailey also pointed out that the SAFE-T Act will end cash bail in Illinois at the start of next year.  He said the rest of the state will face the same mayhem as Chicago, where he claims no cash bail practically already exists.

Popular Posts

1

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
2

Will County Correctional Officer Terminated Due to Order Of Protection Against Him
3

Closures On I-80 In Joliet Over Multiple Weekends
4

Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery
5

Joliet Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Armed Habitual Criminal

Recent Posts