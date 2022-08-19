Republican gubernatorial candidate Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey addresses the crowd after winning the Republican primary Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Effingham, Ill. Bailey will now face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the fall. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blast Chicago over its issues with gun violence. Speaking yesterday during the GOP’s annual day at the Illinois State Fair, the state senator called Chicago a “hellhole.” Bailey first used the term to describe Chicago in a televised debate in May. When asked later about the comment, Bailey doubled down, saying Chicago is unsafe and Chicagoans deserve better.