Bailey Receives $1M Donation From Uihlein

August 30, 2022 12:03PM CDT
(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is receiving a big donation from conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein. The Chicago Tribune reports the CEO of the packing and shipping firm Uline made a one-million-dollar contribution to the campaign of the downstate state senator. It is first donation Bailey has received from Uihlein since he won the primary election in June. Uihlein contributed nine-million-dollars to Bailey during the primary.

