September 14, 2022 12:02PM CDT
Bailey Renting Apartment In Chicago
Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey is renting an apartment in downtown Chicago.  The state senator says he wants to immerse himself in the city’s culture.  Bailey said Chicago culture is filled with corruption and crime while blaming incumbent Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx for the violence.  His public safety plan includes repealing the SAFE-T Act, passing a law allowing Cook County voters to recall Foxx and cracking down on gangs.

