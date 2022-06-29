Bailey Wins Republican Nomination & Pritzker Easily Wins Democratic Nomination

Republican Darren Bailey is moving on to face Democratic Governor Pritzker in the November general election. The downstate Illinois senator defeated five other Republicans in yesterday’s primary to win the nomination. Bailey is a farmer who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump over the weekend. He sued Pritzker early in the pandemic over his stay-at-home and other COVID-19 executive orders.
As expected, Illinois Governor Pritzker will get a chance to win a second term in office this fall. Pritzker easily won the Democratic nomination yesterday, defeating Chicago nurse and activist Beverly Miles. This November, the governor will face State Senator and Republican nominee Darren Bailey.
Election night results in Will County click here.