Baldermann Drops Out of Race for State Representative
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann at RUSH meeting/April 2019/md
New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann has announced that he will be dropping out of the the race for State Representative. Baldermann was seeking the Republican nomination for the 37th district after current rep Margo McDermed announced she would not be running for reelection. Balkdermann’s departure now leaves Tim Ozinga with an open primary moving forward. In a statement to the press Baldermann’s campaign stated that “an expensive and exhaustive primary could leave the winner vulnerable to the Illinois Democratic machine in a general election.” The Illinois Primary will be held on March 17th of 2020.