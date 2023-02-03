1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Baltic Leaders: Olympic Boycott Possible If Russians Compete

February 3, 2023 11:34AM CST
Share
Baltic Leaders: Olympic Boycott Possible If Russians Compete

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) – The prime ministers of the three Baltic countries have urged the International Olympic Committee to ban Russian athletes from next year’s Paris Games because of the war in Ukraine and say a boycott is a possibility.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says they should try to convince others “that the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes is just wrong.”

She says “boycotting is the next step.”

Latvian counterpart Arturs Krisjanis Karins called it “morally reprehensible” to allow Russians to compete at the Olympics.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania border Russia and gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

They have been strong supporters of Ukraine in the war.

 

Popular Posts

1

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
2

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
3

Judge Denies Joliet Man’s Motion to Reconsider Decision 90 Year Prison Sentence
4

Police Arrest Joliet Man Following Road Rage Incident Three Weeks Ago
5

Will County Restaurant Owner Fined for Violating Labor Laws

Recent Posts