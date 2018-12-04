Band Director and Music Teacher Arrested for Child Pornography

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a 28-year-old Joliet man has been charged in connection to a child pornography investigation. Kevin Macha has been charged with one count of Possession of Child Pornography. In June 2018, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reported to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, that an individual was sharing child pornography on his computer. In August of 2018 the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division was notified of the cyber tip. Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Kevin Macha was using a social media platform in order to share child pornography. A search warrant was executed at his address in the 700 block of Raub Street and Macha was brought in for questioning. During the interview, Macha made incriminating statements and was ultimately arrested. Numerous electronic devices were seized during the search warrant and are currently being examined. Macha is being held at the Adult Detention Facility where he will appear in bond court tomorrow. Kevin Macha is the Director of the Joliet American Legion Band and is currently employed in Braidwood at Reed-Custer School District 255 as a music teacher. His assignment at the schools include grades fifth through high school. He has held this position for four years. Reed-Custer administrators have met with Sheriff’s detectives and are fully cooperating, as the investigation is ongoing.