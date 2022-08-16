Bank Robbery in Shorewood Under Investigation

Shorewood Bank and Trust/WJOL News

Shorewood Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery in the village from early Tuesday morning. It was just before 9:00 am that Police were sent to Shorewood Bank & Trust, 931 Brookforest Ave. after receiving a 9-1-1 hang up call. A call back to the bank confirmed that a robbery had just taken place. Shorewood officers arrived a few minutes later and were able to put out a description of the suspect.

He’s been described as a white male with a dark torso and gray sleeves, gray sweatpants, dark colored athletic shoes, carrying a dark colored backpack. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the bank and jumped over the counter ordering the teller to open the drawer and remove the money. No weapon was ever displayed during the robbery.

At this time the FBI and Shorewood Police continue to investigate the incident. More information will be released when it comes available.