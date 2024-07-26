1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Barack And Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris For President

July 26, 2024 5:52AM CDT
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 22, 2024, during an event with NCAA college athletes. This is her first public appearance since President Joe Biden endorsed her to be the next presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.

The endorsement was announced Friday morning in a video showing Harris accepting a joint phone call from the former first couple.

It comes as Harris continues to build momentum as the party’s likely nominee after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his reelection bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Harris thanked the Obamas for their backing and said she looks forward to campaigning with them ahead of the Nov. 5 Election Day.

