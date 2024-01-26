1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Barricade Situation In Joliet Resolved Peacefully, Suspect In Custody

January 26, 2024 5:30AM CST
Lamaris George – WCADF

Joliet Police resolve a barricade situation peacefully.

Lamaris George (29, Joliet) was arrested, processed, and  transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility for a Will County Warrant.  

On January 25, 2024, at 3:13 a.m., Officers responded to an apartment at Riverwalk Homes (362  North Broadway Street) for a report of a domestic disturbance. As Officers responded, it was  learned that a male could be overheard yelling and threatening to shoot a female. Officers  arrived and overheard an argument occurring inside the apartment. Officers announced  themselves at the door and gave commands for the occupants to exit the apartment. The  occupants of the apartment initially ignored the commands.  

Based upon the information at hand, Officers believed that an occupant of the apartment may be  possibly armed, and a perimeter was established. Members of the Joliet Police Department  Special Operations Squad and Crisis Negotiator Team were deployed to the scene. A short time  later, a female exited the apartment and indicated that there was no disturbance taking place.  Negotiators made contact with George and two additional males in the apartment, and all exited  without incident. Officers received consent to search the apartment at which time no firearms  were located. Officers found no further evidence of criminal activity.  

Officers determined that George was wanted on an active Will County warrant for missing court on a previous Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer charge. George was placed into custody without incident. 

