Barricaded Suspect in Channahon Taken Into Custody

One person is in custody after an incident at Route 6 and I-55 on Sunday morning. It was just after 9:00am that Channahon Police were called to the Thornton’s on Route 6 after receiving a call of a domestic battery in the parking lot. Callers reported seeing a male punching a female inside a vehicle. While attempting to flee the scene the vehicle became stuck in the snow on the gas station property. A short time later the female was taken into safety by officers while the male retreated inside the vehicle and refused to comply. Channahon Police placed a lockdown on the area and diverted traffic away from nearby intersections. Just after 10:25am authorities took 28-year-old Keyjuan T. Parker without incident. Police tell WJOL that charges are pending at this time.