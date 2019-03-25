Baseball and Princesses: A Fan Favorite At Route 66 Stadium In Joliet

The defending Frontier League Champions the Joliet Slammers announcing one of their biggest nights of the season. They will hold not one but two Princess Nights during the 2019 season. General Manager, Heather Mills tells the Scott Slocum that these nights are a fan favorite.

Each night will include appearances by Anna, Elsa, and other princesses provided by Magic, Music & More. A costume contest in which all fans dressed as a princess or prince will receive a voucher for a free small soft drink and a post-game princess themed fireworks show.

The Princess Nights will occur on Friday June 14th and Saturday July 20th. Plus fireworks will occur at every Friday night game with additional Saturday night games in June, July, August and Sunday September 1st. For tickets go to JolietSlammers.com.