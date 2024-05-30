Baseball and Softball IHSA State Tournaments Happening This Weekend
Several local baseball and softball teams are still alive in the IHSA state tournaments. Leading the way, the Wilmington Wildcats who have earned their way into the state semi-finals. 3A and 4A teams will be playing for sectional championships this weekend. WJOL broadcast schedule: Joliet Catholic game has been changed to 5pm on Friday, May 31st due to pending weather and will be heard on WJOL.
Baseball
Class 2A
State Semifinals @ Peoria on Friday May 31st
4pm–Moroa-Forsyth vs. Sterling Newman Central Catholic
7pm–Wilmington vs. Effingham St. Anthony
Class 3A Baseball, Saturday June 1st
Sectional Championship @ Washington
11am–Joliet Catholic vs. Morris changed to 5pm on Friday–Broadcast on WJOL
Sectional Championship @ Evergreen park
11am–Lemont vs. St. Rita
Class 4A–Friday
Sectional Championship @ New Lenox
4:00 p.m. Start time.
Softball
Class 4A–Friday, May 31st
Sectional Championship @ New Lenox
5pm–Lincoln Way Central vs. Lockport
Class 3A–Friday, May 31st
Sectional Championship @ Lemont
430pm–Lemont vs. Oak Forest