Baseball and Softball IHSA State Tournaments Happening This Weekend

May 30, 2024 10:24AM CDT
WJOL file photo

Several local baseball and softball teams are still alive in the IHSA state tournaments. Leading the way, the Wilmington Wildcats who have earned their way into the state semi-finals. 3A and 4A  teams will be playing for sectional championships this weekend. WJOL broadcast schedule: Joliet Catholic game has been changed to 5pm on Friday, May 31st due to pending weather and will be heard on WJOL.

 

Baseball

 

Class 2A

 

State Semifinals @ Peoria on Friday May 31st

 

4pm–Moroa-Forsyth vs. Sterling Newman Central Catholic

 

7pm–Wilmington vs. Effingham St. Anthony

 

Class 3A Baseball, Saturday June 1st

 

Sectional Championship @ Washington

 

11am–Joliet Catholic vs. Morris changed to 5pm on Friday–Broadcast on WJOL

 

Sectional Championship @ Evergreen park

 

11am–Lemont vs. St. Rita

 

Class 4A–Friday

 

Sectional Championship @ New Lenox

 

4:00 p.m. Start time.

 

Softball

 

Class 4A–Friday, May 31st

 

Sectional Championship @ New Lenox

 

5pm–Lincoln Way Central vs. Lockport

 

Class 3A–Friday, May 31st

 

Sectional Championship @ Lemont

 

430pm–Lemont vs. Oak Forest

 

