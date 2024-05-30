Baseball and Softball IHSA State Tournaments Happening This Weekend

Several local baseball and softball teams are still alive in the IHSA state tournaments. Leading the way, the Wilmington Wildcats who have earned their way into the state semi-finals. 3A and 4A teams will be playing for sectional championships this weekend. WJOL broadcast schedule: Joliet Catholic game has been changed to 5pm on Friday, May 31st due to pending weather and will be heard on WJOL.

Baseball

Class 2A

State Semifinals @ Peoria on Friday May 31st

4pm–Moroa-Forsyth vs. Sterling Newman Central Catholic

7pm–Wilmington vs. Effingham St. Anthony

Class 3A Baseball, Saturday June 1st

Sectional Championship @ Washington

11am–Joliet Catholic vs. Morris changed to 5pm on Friday–Broadcast on WJOL

Sectional Championship @ Evergreen park

11am–Lemont vs. St. Rita

Class 4A–Friday

Sectional Championship @ New Lenox

4:00 p.m. Start time.

Softball

Class 4A–Friday, May 31st

Sectional Championship @ New Lenox

5pm–Lincoln Way Central vs. Lockport

Class 3A–Friday, May 31st

Sectional Championship @ Lemont

430pm–Lemont vs. Oak Forest