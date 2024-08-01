Basinger’s Pharmacy License Suspended For A Year

Sources tell WJOL that the license of Basinger’s Pharmacy has been suspended for a year. A search on the Illinois Financial and Professional Regulation confirmed the suspension, related to an earlier investigation of the pharmacy from June 22nd of last year. Under that investigation, they were charged $50,000 and reprimanded as a result of, including but not limited to, improper storage and dispensing of controlled substances, and a pattern of dispensing errors with controlled substances.

According to the License Details on the Illinois Financial and Professional Regulation, the suspension is for a minimum of 12 months based on the Pharmacy failing to pay it’s $50,000 fine within the 6 months of issuance.

The pharmacy store front, located on Jefferson Street, was open for business on Thursday afternoon, but the front door and the drive-thru window both had this sign hung.

WJOL has reached out to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation for more information.