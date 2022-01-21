‘Bat Out Of Hell’ Singer Meat Loaf Has Died At 74

Tributes are starting to pour in for rock legend Meat Loaf. The singer died last night with his wife by his side. The 74-year-old had battled health issues for years. Boy George expressed his condolences online, saying he was sending love and prayers to the Grammy winner’s family and close friends. Cher also paid tribute and went on to say “Am I imagining it, or are amazing people in the arts dying every other day!?” Actor Stephen Fry remembered the singer, born Marvin Lee Aday, as having been “simultaneously frightening and cuddly,” which he said is “rare and rather wonderful.”
Meat Loaf was best known for his “Bat Out Of Hell” album in the 70s, which became one of the best-selling ever. His sequel in 1993 earned him a Grammy. Same for his hit song “I’d Do Anything for Love.” He also starred in dozens of movies throughout his career including “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”