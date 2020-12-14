BB Guns, Counterfeit Money and Car Crash All In One Transaction In Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook Police car/md
Someone tries to buy a gaming system in Bolingbrook with counterfeit money which leads to a car chase, crash and bb guns fired.
On December 11th, 2020, at 7:28 pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Boughton for the report of a car accident and possible shots fired. Upon arrival officers did not locate any victims or indications of a shooting.
Officer were provided a license plate of an offending vehicle in the incident and responded to the registered owners address. Officers spoke with the residents of the home who stated they sold a game system in front of the residence earlier. Upon selling the system, the subjects realized the cash used to purchase the system was counterfeit.
The subjects gave chase in their vehicle and caught the offenders in traffic in the 100 block of Boughton Road. The subjects exited their vehicle armed with bb guns and confronted the buyers. The subjects shot out the windows of the buyer’s car with the bb guns.
The buyer fled the scene striking two unrelated cars in the process. The incident is currently under investigation.