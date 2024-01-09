BBBS Investigation Update

The investigation into financial irregularities at Big Brother Big Sisters of Will & Grundy Counties could take weeks. That’s according to the Will County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators tell WJOL that several subpoenas have to be issued and once the investigation is completed, the Sheriff’s Department findings, if any, will be turned over to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for review and a decision would then be made regarding the filing of charges.

The CEO, Ted Brodeur resigned abruptly after being confronted by board members regarding alleged issues with the finances.

Board president Neal Narrine resigned at the same time but told WJOL he did nothing wrong, and resigned for another reason.