Bears 2020 Schedule To Be Unveiled Tonight
Chicago Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher (54) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
The Bears’ 2020 schedule will be unveiled tonight. The schedule is set to be announced on ChicagoBears.com and the Bears Official App at 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the league’s entire 2020 slate is revealed on NFL Network. The Bears already know who their opponents will be. In addition to home and away games against their NFC North rivals the Packers, Vikings and Lions, they will host the Buccaneers, Colts, Giants, Saints and Texans. Chicago will visit the Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers, Rams and Titans.