Bears Distance Themselves From Urlacher’s Comments About Blake Protests
Chicago Bears middle linebacker Brian Urlacher (54) watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
The Bears are distancing themselves from comments made by former player Brian Urlacher criticizing NBA protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Hall of Fame linebacker said Brett Favre played in a Monday Night Football game the day his dad died and threw Four TDs in the first half, adding that Favre was a legend for playing in the face of adversity. Urlacher went on to say that “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.” Urlacher also liked another Instagram post calling to free Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged in two shooting deaths during protests sparked by the Blake shooting. The Bears responded by saying Urlacher’s social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the organization.