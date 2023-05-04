1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Bears File Paperwork To Begin Demolition Of Arlington Racecourse Property

May 4, 2023 12:00PM CDT
Bears File Paperwork To Begin Demolition Of Arlington Racecourse Property
The Bears continue to move forward with plans to relocate to suburban Arlington Heights.  The team filed paperwork to begin demolition of the Arlington International Racecourse property.  In February, the Bears finalized an agreement to purchase the Arlington Park property for nearly 200-million-dollars.  The team announced plans to build an enclosed stadium and multi-purpose entertainment district on the property.

