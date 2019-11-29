Bears Get Sixth Win Of Season
El quarterback Mitchell Trubisky de los Bears de Chicago durante el primer tiempo del partido contra los Lions de Detroit, el jueves 28 de noviembre de 2019. (AP Foto/Rick Osentoski)
The Bears got out of Detroit with a 24-to-20 win over the Lions on Thanksgiving on the strength of three touchdown passes from quarterback Mitch Trubiksy. The win puts Chicago at a 6-and-6 record. With four games left to play in the 2019 NFL season, the Bears are two games back of the division-leading Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. They’ve got both of those teams coming up, but first the Bears will host the Dallas Cowboys in another Thursday game, next week. Kickoff for that one will be at 7:20 p.m. Central Time.