Bears Issue Statement On Jacob Blake Shooting

Aug 26, 2020 @ 9:57am
Chicago Bears players warm up during an NFL football camp practice in Lake Forest, Ill., Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Bears are speaking out following the police shooting in Kenosha over the weekend. The team released a statement saying they are deeply disturbed by yet another instance of a police officer using excessive force against a Black person, this time in a community just up the road from the team’s training facility in suburban Lake Forest. The Bears said Jacob Blake is the latest name added to a list that tragically continues to grow. The club will continue to use their voice and resources to be a proponent of change and support the efforts of all those who are peacefully fighting for equality and the end of systemic racism in this country.

